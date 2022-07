Silver Alert Issued For Missing 83-Year Old Escambia Man

A Florida Silver Alert has been issued for 83-year old Carl McCall, last seen in the area of the 8500 block of Blue Jay Way in Pensacola.

He was wearing a blue t-shirt, blue jeans and black shoes. He may be traveling in a 2015 blue Subaru Outback with Florida tag number 2289UB.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office at (850) 436-9620 or 911.