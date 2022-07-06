Ray Ladon ‘Uncle Ray’ Singleton

Mr. Ray Ladon “Uncle Ray” Singleton, age 77 passed away, Sunday, July 3, 2022, in Canoe, AL. He was a native of Atmore, AL; and has resided in Fort Deposit, AL; for the past 18 years. He was in Retail Sales in hardware for 35 years and was the best in matching paint colors. After semi retiring, he would farm with some local farmers and he also would drive a semi-truck for some of his local friends.

“Uncle Ray” valued his time he got to spend with his wife, family, and grandsons. He was the greatest Daddy and loved his daughter and friends dearly. He enjoyed telling good ole stories and making people laugh. He enjoyed football and always loved a good concert. He had the biggest heart and would help people out any way he could.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Mr. and Mrs. Lewis (Sudie Gilmore) Singleton, Edward Singleton, Lenard Singleton, Earl Singleton, Bernard Singleton, Carlos Singleton, Thelma Barnes, Sue Kniseley, and one brother in-law, Newton Weaver.

He is survived by his loving wife of 18 years, Elaine Singleton, of Fort Deposit, AL; one daughter, Ladonna Young, of Bay Minette, AL; one step-daughter, Summer (Clay) Brogden, of Greenville, AL; two brothers, Barney (Pat) Singleton, of Atmore, AL; Albert (Carolyn) Singleton, of Robinsonville, AL; one sister, Laura Weaver, of Canoe, AL; two grandsons, Tristan Young, of Hoover, AL; Jack Brogden, of Greenville, AL; numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives, and many friends.

Funeral service will be held Friday, July 8, 2022 at 3:00 PM at McCullough Christian Center with Pastor: Cornelius Phillips officiating.

Burial will follow at Serenity Gardens Cemetery.

Visitation will be held Friday July 8, 2022 from 1:00 PM until service time at 3:00 PM at McCullough Christian Center.

Pallbearers will be Troy McKinley, Sammy Singleton, Jack Brogden, Chris Singleton, Sam Lee, and Johnny Smith.

Honorary pallbearers will be Kevin Holland, David Womack, Clay Helton, Jr; Nic Johnson, Terrell Singleton, and Larry Singleton.