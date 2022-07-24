Palafox Street To Be Closed Monday, Tuesday Near Highway 29

July 24, 2022

Southbound Palafox Street will be closed Monday and Tuesday from Saint John Street to Highway 29 (near Pensacola Christian College).

During the closure, Palafox Street southbound traffic will be detoured to Airport Boulevard to access Highway 29. Signs will mark the detour.

The temporary closure will allow crews to perform widening and drainage work for the Highway 29 improvement project.

NorthEscambia.com graphic.

