Northview Mini Cheer Clinic To Be Held July 30

July 19, 2022

The Northview High School cheerleaders will hold a Back To School Mini Chief Cheer Clinic on Saturday, July 30.

Campers ages 5-12 will learn individual cheer skills, partner stunts, a spirit dance, and most have fun. They will also have the opportunity to cheer with the NHS cheerleaders under the Friday night lights at an upcoming Northview football game.

Comfortable clothes and tennis shoes are recommended.

Registration will open at 8:30 a.m. on July 30; the cost is $35 per child. The camp will take place from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m., with a family performance at 1:30 p.m.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE, Sports, TOP sports 

 