Northview Mini Cheer Clinic To Be Held July 30

The Northview High School cheerleaders will hold a Back To School Mini Chief Cheer Clinic on Saturday, July 30.

Campers ages 5-12 will learn individual cheer skills, partner stunts, a spirit dance, and most have fun. They will also have the opportunity to cheer with the NHS cheerleaders under the Friday night lights at an upcoming Northview football game.

Comfortable clothes and tennis shoes are recommended.

Registration will open at 8:30 a.m. on July 30; the cost is $35 per child. The camp will take place from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m., with a family performance at 1:30 p.m.