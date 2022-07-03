No Serious Injuries In Highway 95A Rollover Crash

Everyone walked away from a vehicle crash with no serious injuries Saturday

The wreck happened on Highway 95A near North Chipper Road. Three adults and a properly restrained toddler were not injured.

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating and has not released their official report, but flooding conditions on the road were believed to have led to the crash.

The Molino and Cantonment stations of Escambia County Fire Rescue and Escambia County EMS also responded

NorthEscambia.com photos by Kristi Barbour, click to enlarge.