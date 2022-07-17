‘Nacho Average Reading Celebration’ This Thursday At Ernest Ward Middle School

It will be “Nacho Average Reading Celebration” this Thursday at Ernest Ward Middle School

All Ernest Ward students are invited, and it will be a chance for incoming sixth graders to meet new classmates and get a taste of their new school.

Organizers said students will “taco about” Tommy Greenwald’s book Rivals, eat tacos, make crafts and play cornhole.

The event will take place from 3:45 until 5:30 p.m. on Thursday in the Ernest Ward Culinary Arts classroom.

(This event was previously scheduled for July 14 but postponed due to air conditioning problems.)