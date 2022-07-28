Molino Man Threatened Local Hardware Store Employee With A Chain, ECSO Says

July 28, 2022

A Molino man is facing a felony charge for allegedly threatening a Cantonment Ace Hardware employee with a chain.

David Shannon Payne, 51, was booked into the Escambia County Jail on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He was released on a $1,000 bond.

Store employees cut a one-foot long piece of change for Payne at his request. As he walked with an employee toward the register to pay, Payne began to threaten physical harm to the employee before wrapping the chain around his hand and making a fist, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office.  As Payne exited the store, he told the employee to “catch him outside”. Two witnesses corroborated the employee’s accusations.

When deputies arrived, they noted a “strong smell of alcohol” coming from Payne, according to the report.

About 25 minutes after the store closed, “Payne was standing in the back of the parking lot in front of the store as if he was waiting for (the victim) to exit the store,” the reporting deputy wrote in the report.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 