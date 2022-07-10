Mesa’s Four Hits Not Enough In Mississippi’s 7-6 Defeat Of The Blue Wahoos

July 10, 2022

The Pensacola Blue Wahoos fell victim to another late Mississippi Braves rally on Saturday night, dropping their third in a row in dramatic fashion by a score of 7-6.

Victor Victor Mesa went 4-for-4 at the plate with a triple for the Blue Wahoos, but his performance was overshadowed by a game-winning two-run double from Mississippi’s C.J. Alexander with two outs in the bottom of the eighth.

Pensacola starter Zach King allowed an early two-run homer to Drew Lugbauer in the first inning, but looked much sharper in his second Double-A start. The lefty allowed three runs on four hits over 5.0 innings with five strikeouts.

Trailing 3-0 in the fourth, the Blue Wahoos started a rally against Braves starter Tanner Gordon with a leadoff double from Norel González. RBI singles from J.D. Orr and Cobie Fletcher-Vance followed, and an RBI groundout from Bubba Hollins in the fifth tied the game 3-3.

The Blue Wahoos took their first lead in the sixth on a Ray-Patrick Didder RBI single, and run-scoring sacrifice flies from Griffin Conine and Paul McIntosh stretched the lead to 6-3. Mississippi got a run back in the sixth with a solo homer from Jalen Miller, but the Pensacola lead stayed 6-4 going to the final two innings.

Braves reliever Indigo Diaz (W, 1-4) worked around a Mesa triple with one out in the top of the eighth inning to set the stage for Alexander’s heroics against Eli Villalobos (L, 3-2) in the bottom of the frame. Tyler Ferguson (S, 3) worked a spotless ninth to earn the save for Mississippi.

The Blue Wahoos wrap up their series against the M-Braves on Sunday afternoon.

by Erik Bremmer, Pensacola Blue Wahoos

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE, Sports, TOP sports 

 