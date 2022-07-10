Mesa’s Four Hits Not Enough In Mississippi’s 7-6 Defeat Of The Blue Wahoos

The Pensacola Blue Wahoos fell victim to another late Mississippi Braves rally on Saturday night, dropping their third in a row in dramatic fashion by a score of 7-6.

Victor Victor Mesa went 4-for-4 at the plate with a triple for the Blue Wahoos, but his performance was overshadowed by a game-winning two-run double from Mississippi’s C.J. Alexander with two outs in the bottom of the eighth.

Pensacola starter Zach King allowed an early two-run homer to Drew Lugbauer in the first inning, but looked much sharper in his second Double-A start. The lefty allowed three runs on four hits over 5.0 innings with five strikeouts.

Trailing 3-0 in the fourth, the Blue Wahoos started a rally against Braves starter Tanner Gordon with a leadoff double from Norel González. RBI singles from J.D. Orr and Cobie Fletcher-Vance followed, and an RBI groundout from Bubba Hollins in the fifth tied the game 3-3.

The Blue Wahoos took their first lead in the sixth on a Ray-Patrick Didder RBI single, and run-scoring sacrifice flies from Griffin Conine and Paul McIntosh stretched the lead to 6-3. Mississippi got a run back in the sixth with a solo homer from Jalen Miller, but the Pensacola lead stayed 6-4 going to the final two innings.

Braves reliever Indigo Diaz (W, 1-4) worked around a Mesa triple with one out in the top of the eighth inning to set the stage for Alexander’s heroics against Eli Villalobos (L, 3-2) in the bottom of the frame. Tyler Ferguson (S, 3) worked a spotless ninth to earn the save for Mississippi.

The Blue Wahoos wrap up their series against the M-Braves on Sunday afternoon.

by Erik Bremmer, Pensacola Blue Wahoos