Mega Millions At $790 Million For Tuesday, Fourth Largest U.S. Lottery Prize Ever

July 25, 2022

The Mega Millions jackpot has reached $790 million for Tuesday’s drawing after no one matched all six winning numbers Friday night.

The winning numbers were the white balls 14, 40, 60, 64 and 66, plus the gold Mega Ball 16.

The estimated cash prize for the $790 million jackpot drawing on Tuesday is about $464.4 million.

There have been only three lottery jackpots ever won – in any game – at a higher level than next Tuesday’s estimated prize of $790 million. Two were Mega Millions jackpots – $1.537 billion won in South Carolina on October 23, 2018, and $1.050 billion won in Michigan on January 22, 2021. The current world record lottery prize is a $1.586 billion Powerball® jackpot won on January 13, 2016.

