McIntosh, Johnston Go Back-to-Back For Another Comeback Wahoos Win

Paul McIntosh and Troy Johnston hit clutch back-to-back home runs as the Pensacola Blue Wahoos secured a 6-4 comeback win over the Mississippi Braves on Wednesday night.

Tied 4-4 in the bottom of the seventh inning, McIntosh and Johnston hit consecutive home runs against Jake Higginbotham (L, 2-5) to give Pensacola the lead for good. It marked the third time in four games that a pair of Blue Wahoos batters hit back-to-back homers.

The Braves jumped out to an early lead against Jeff Lindgren in the first inning, as Vaughn Grisson hit a two-run home run. Johnston got Pensacola on the board with an RBI single against Mississippi starter Tanner Gordon in the third, but the Braves countered with two more runs in the sixth thanks to doubles from Grissom and Justyn-Henry Malloy to take a 4-1 lead.

Lindgren completed 6.0 innings while striking out eight batters, and the Blue Wahoos rallied against A.J. Puckett in the bottom of the sixth to tie the game. J.D. Orr hit an RBI infield single, José Devers hit an RBI double, and Victor Victor Mesa brought home Orr on an RBI groundout to even the score 4-4.

Josh Simpson (W, 5-1) kept the game tied with a scoreless seventh, setting the stage for the pivotal home runs in the bottom of the inning. Jefry Yan (S, 1) earned his first professional save since 2015 with a scoreless ninth.

The Blue Wahoos continue their series against the M-Braves on Thursday.

by Erik Bremer, Pensacola Blue Wahoos



