Marbled Mugs, MESS Hall, Chess Club And Lego Night: This Week At North Escambia Libraries

Here are events scheduled this week at the North Escambia library locations in Molino and Century:

Nail polish isn’t just for painting nails. Tuesday at 4 p.m. at the Molino Branch Library, patrons can make their own unique marbled coffee mug. All materials will be provided. The program is recommended for ages 12 and up.

Family story time will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at the Molino Branch Library and simultaneously at the Century Branch Library with stories, songs and movement. This program is suggested for children ages 2 to 5 years and their caregivers but open to everyone. At the Century Library, local state park rangers will present a special story time.

The MESS Hall will be at the Molino Library on Thursday at 10:30 a.m. Patrons can join representatives from Pensacola’s MESS Hall to explore the math, engineering, and science of the oceans. They can also embrace curiosity at interactive exploration stations. All ages are welcome.

Thursday will be Lego night at the Century Branch Library at 5 p.m. There will be a variety of Lego bricks and challenges. Duplo bricks will be available for little builders.

The Florida Public Archaeology Network will present a program about underwater archaeology in your community and an interactive activity on Friday, July 8 at 10:30 a.m. at the Century Branch Library. All ages are welcome.

Chess Club at the Century Library will be at 10 a.m. Saturday. Learn how to play chess, improve your skills, or challenge yourself with a friendly against a new opponent. The library will provide all chess boards and pieces.