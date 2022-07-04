Man Struck And Killed By Disabled Vehicle Near Atmore

July 4, 2022

An man was struck and killed by a disabled vehicle early Sunday morning in Canoe, Alabama, east of Atmore.

A 2013 Dodge Ram pickup driven by 77-year old Jimmy E. Barnes of Panama City struck a disabled vehicle on the shoulder of Highway 31 near South Canoe Road. A wrecker was in the process of removing the vehicle at the time of the 2:40 a.m. crash.

Alabama State Troopers said 77-year old Ray L. Singleton of Fort Deposit, Alabama, was hit by the disabled vehicle and pronounced deceased at the scene.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 