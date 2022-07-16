Man Accused Of Hitting Woman, Dousing Her With Fabuloso Cleaner

A Century man is accused of hitting a woman in the face and then dousing her with a bottle of Fabuloso multi-purpose cleaner at a Cantonment home.

Darryl Thomas Frazier, 34, was charged with felony battery with a prior conviction.

The victim has lived with Frazier for eight years, and they have two children in common. She told deputies that he was yelling and throwing things before he hit her in the face and doused her face with the cleaner, according to an arrest report. She said the cleaner went into her eye and mouth, making it hard to see and breathe, the report states. The incident was witnessed by their children, both of which are under age 10.

Deputies located Frazier at a nearby park, and he denied the allegations against him.

Deputies noted in their report that the victim did smell like some type of perfume, but they were unable to determine if it was the same scent as the Fabuloso.

Frazier remained in the Escambia County Jail Saturday morning with bond set at $5,000.