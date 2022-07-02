Make ‘Ocean Layer Jars’ This Month At Your Local Library

July 2, 2022

All ages are invited to make “Ocean Layer Jars” with STEAM at West Florida Public Libraries this month.

Participants can explore a summer of oceanography by building their own ocean layer model at the library.

Here is the schedule, beginning with an event Saturday in Century:

Saturday, July 2, 1 – 3 p.m. – Century Library
Tuesday, July 5, 3 – 4 p.m. – Westside Library
Tuesday, July 12, 3 – 4 p.m. – Tryon Library
Thursday, July 14, 3 – 4 p.m. – Southwest Library
Saturday, July 16, 1 – 3 p.m. – Genealogy Library
Thursday, July 21, 3 – 4 p.m. – Molino Library
Thursday, July 28, 3 – 4 p.m. – Pensacola Library

