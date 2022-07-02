Make ‘Ocean Layer Jars’ This Month At Your Local Library

All ages are invited to make “Ocean Layer Jars” with STEAM at West Florida Public Libraries this month.

Participants can explore a summer of oceanography by building their own ocean layer model at the library.

Here is the schedule, beginning with an event Saturday in Century:

Saturday, July 2, 1 – 3 p.m. – Century Library

Tuesday, July 5, 3 – 4 p.m. – Westside Library

Tuesday, July 12, 3 – 4 p.m. – Tryon Library

Thursday, July 14, 3 – 4 p.m. – Southwest Library

Saturday, July 16, 1 – 3 p.m. – Genealogy Library

Thursday, July 21, 3 – 4 p.m. – Molino Library

Thursday, July 28, 3 – 4 p.m. – Pensacola Library

Stock photo for illustrative purposes only.