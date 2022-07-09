M-Braves Walk-Off Homer Sends Blue Wahoos To 6-3 Loss

The Pensacola Blue Wahoos were walked off by the Mississippi Braves for the second straight game on Friday night, falling 6-3 on a three-run home run from Drew Lugbauer in the bottom of the ninth.

Jeff Lindgren fought through shaky command to complete four innings of one-run ball, but the Blue Wahoos couldn’t solve Mississippi starter Darius Vines in the early innings. Vines struck out eight batters over 4.0 perfect innings before Norel González finally gave Pensacola a baserunner with a single in the fifth.

The Blue Wahoos finally broke through in the sixth, getting an RBI double from Griffin Conine to tie the game 1-1 and a two-out, two-run single from Victor Victor Mesa to take a 3-1 lead.

Mississippi tied the game 3-3 in the seventh as Anthony Maldonado surrendered a solo home run to Cade Bunnell, followed by a two-out RBI single from Yariel Gonzalez.

Pensacola made four outs on the bases in the span of three innings, squandering opportunities to add to their run total. Justin Maese (W, 1-4) worked out of a jam in the top of the ninth to keep the game tied before Dylan Bice (L, 1-1) walked a pair in the bottom half and served up Lugbauer’s walk-off blast.

The Blue Wahoos continue their series against the M-Braves on Saturday.

by Erik Bremer, Pensacola Blue Wahoos