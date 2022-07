M-Braves Walk-Off Homer Sends Blue Wahoos To 6-3 Loss

The Pensacola Blue Wahoos were walked off by the Mississippi Braves for the second straight game on Friday night, falling 6-3 on a three-run home run from Drew Lugbauer in the bottom of the ninth.

Jeff Lindgren fought through shaky command to complete four innings of one-run ball, but the Blue Wahoos couldn’t solve Mississippi starter Darius Vines in the early innings. Vines struck out eight batters over 4.0 perfect innings before Norel Gonz├ílez finally gave Pensacola a baserunner with a single in the fifth.

The Blue Wahoos finally broke through in the sixth, getting an RBI double from Griffin Conine to tie the game 1-1 and a two-out, two-run single from Victor Victor Mesa to take a 3-1 lead.

Mississippi tied the game 3-3 in the seventh as Anthony Maldonado surrendered a solo home run to Cade Bunnell, followed by a two-out RBI single from Yariel Gonzalez.

Pensacola made four outs on the bases in the span of three innings, squandering opportunities to add to their run total. Justin Maese (W, 1-4) worked out of a jam in the top of the ninth to keep the game tied before Dylan Bice (L, 1-1) walked a pair in the bottom half and served up Lugbauer’s walk-off blast.

The Blue Wahoos continue their series against the M-Braves on Saturday.

by Erik Bremer, Pensacola Blue Wahoos