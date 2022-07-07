M-Braves Open Series With 5-1 Win Over The Blue Wahoos

The Pensacola Blue Wahoos were kept quiet at the plate on Wednesday, falling 5-1 to the Mississippi Braves in their series opener.

A.J. Ladwig (L, 2-3) turned in a quality start, but took the loss as the Pensacola offense mustered only three hits in a dominant pitching effort from Jared Shuster (W, 5-7) and the Mississippi staff.

The Braves jumped out to a quick 1-0 lead in the first, as C.J. Alexander hit a hanging slider into the right field bullpen for his 15th home run of the year. After a Yariel Gonzalez double in the second, Hendrik Clementina brought him home with a sacrifice fly to extend the lead to 2-0.

Shuster completed 6.0 shutout innings, allowing only three hits and striking out four. Ladwig completed 6.0 frames as well, earning a quality start, but the early damage was too much to overcome.

Clementina added a solo homer in the seventh against new Pensacola reliever Sean Reynolds, and the Braves tacked on a pair of runs in the eighth with RBI singles from Cade Bunnell and Andrew Moritz against Eli Villalobos.

Ray-Patrick Didder hit a solo homer in the ninth to break up the shutout bid, but Justin Maese got J.D. Orr to fly out with the bases loaded to snuff out Pensacola’s final attempt at a rally and end the game.

The Blue Wahoos continue their series against the M-Braves with a doubleheader on Thursday.

by Erik Bremer, Pensacola Blue Wahoos