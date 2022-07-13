Learn How Nonprofits Can Apply For IP Grants At Workshop Thursday
July 13, 2022
Interested nonprofits and local government entities to learn how to apply for $63,000 in International Paper Pensacola Mill Foundation Grants.
A workshop is scheduled for Thursday, July 14 at 10 a.m. and will focus on eligibility, criteria, and restrictions. Reservations to attend the workshop are required as a link for the virtual meeting will be distributed; however, attendance is not mandatory for eligibility.
To request the link to attend the workshop, contact Whitney Fike, Communications Manager, at whitney.fike@ipaper.com or call (850) 968-3076.
The International Paper Foundation makes sustainable investments to address critical needs in the communities where its employees live and work.
Signature Causes include:
- Education – Programs focused on helping children succeed via a comprehensive approach to education. Priority is given to literacy programs from birth through 3rd grade.
- Hunger – Programs dedicated to improving food security throughout our communities.
- Health & Wellness – Programs that promote healthy living habits.
- Disaster Relief – Programs that help communities prepare for and recover from natural disasters.
Applicants must be a registered 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization or qualifying federal entity to apply for a grant. To be considered, organizations must have a program that addresses critical community needs and have measurable objectives to demonstrate impact. Applications will be accepted at www.ipgiving.com until August 7, 2022.
Pictured top: Kingsfield Elementary received a reading grant from International Paper. Photo for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.
