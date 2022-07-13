Learn How Nonprofits Can Apply For IP Grants At Workshop Thursday

Interested nonprofits and local government entities to learn how to apply for $63,000 in International Paper Pensacola Mill Foundation Grants.

A workshop is scheduled for Thursday, July 14 at 10 a.m. and will focus on eligibility, criteria, and restrictions. Reservations to attend the workshop are required as a link for the virtual meeting will be distributed; however, attendance is not mandatory for eligibility.

To request the link to attend the workshop, contact Whitney Fike, Communications Manager, at whitney.fike@ipaper.com or call (850) 968-3076.

The International Paper Foundation makes sustainable investments to address critical needs in the communities where its employees live and work.

Signature Causes include:

Education – Programs focused on helping children succeed via a comprehensive approach to education. Priority is given to literacy programs from birth through 3rd grade.

Hunger – Programs dedicated to improving food security throughout our communities.

– Programs dedicated to improving food security throughout our communities. Health & Wellness – Programs that promote healthy living habits.

– Programs that promote healthy living habits. Disaster Relief – Programs that help communities prepare for and recover from natural disasters.

Applicants must be a registered 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization or qualifying federal entity to apply for a grant. To be considered, organizations must have a program that addresses critical community needs and have measurable objectives to demonstrate impact. Applications will be accepted at www.ipgiving.com until August 7, 2022.

Pictured top: Kingsfield Elementary received a reading grant from International Paper. Photo for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.