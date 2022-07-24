Jubilee Church Helps Hundreds At Back To School Giveaway

With back to school just around the corner, Jubilee Church worked Saturday to make sure hundreds of students were equipped with what they need for a successful school year.

Jubilee Church and community partners distributed 1,250 backpacks with school supplies, hygiene products and snacks. Local stylists and barbers provided 102 free haircuts for the children, and 35,000 pounds was distributed to the community.

“All of the backpacks were given away in less than an hour and a half,” said Julia Maderia of Jubilee Church.

“Even when it began to rain our volunteers were able to take boxes of food to people’s cars,” she added.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.