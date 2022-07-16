Jubilee Church Back To School Giveaway Event Next Saturday

Jubilee Church will hold a back to school giveaway on Saturday, July 23 at the Pensacola Interstate Fairgrounds.

The event will take place from 9 a.m. until noon, or while supplies last.

Jubilee Church and community partners will distribute free backpacks filled with school supplies, hygiene products and snacks. Local barbers and hairstylists will provide free haircuts for children, and a generous box of food and produce will be provided to participating families.

In addition, community partners are set to provide helpful information about youth disaster preparedness, health screenings, vaccinations and more. There will be free entertainment and the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office K-9 will perform demonstrations. There will also be food trucks on site.

The ECSO K-9 unit will be performing demonstrations, and there will be plenty of entertainment. Food trucks will also be on site.

To serve as a volunteer, click here to register or visit Jubileepensacola.com.