IP Awards Thousands In Grants To Local Nonprofits; Here’s How To Apply For The Next Round

The International Paper Pensacola Mill awarded thousands of dollars in foundation grants to local organizations last year, and a workshop is coming up for nonprofits and local government entities to learn how to apply for the next round in which $63,000 will be awarded.

A list of the 2021 grant recipients is below.

The workshop is scheduled for Thursday, July 14 at 10 a.m. and will focus on eligibility, criteria, and restrictions. Reservations to attend the workshop are required as a link for the virtual meeting will be distributed; however, attendance is not mandatory for eligibility.

The International Paper Foundation makes sustainable investments to address critical needs in the communities where its employees live and work.

“International Paper grants are an impactful way we continue to be a force of good in the community,” said Whitney Fike, communications manager. “These grants help organizations fund new projects and programs that support their critical mission and impact those in need.”

Signature Causes include:

Education – Programs focused on helping children succeed via a comprehensive approach to education. Priority is given to literacy programs from birth through 3rd grade.

– Programs focused on helping children succeed via a comprehensive approach to education. Priority is given to literacy programs from birth through 3rd grade. Hunger – Programs dedicated to improving food security throughout our communities.

– Programs dedicated to improving food security throughout our communities. Health & Wellness – Programs that promote healthy living habits.

– Programs that promote healthy living habits. Disaster Relief – Programs that help communities prepare for and recover from natural disasters.

Funding also is available to address environmental initiatives (forests, water and air), employee involvement grants and other critical community needs.

Applicants must be a registered 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization or qualifying federal entity to apply for a grant. To be considered, organizations must have a program that addresses critical community needs and have measurable objectives to demonstrate impact. Applications will be accepted at www.ipgiving.com until August 7, 2022.

2021 International Paper Grant Recipients:

Autism Pensacola – Kids for Camp Summer Learning Lab – $5,000

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northwest Florida – Feeding our Little Family – $2,000

Boys & Girls Club of the Emerald Coast – Junior Novelist – $1,295

Bright Bridge Ministries – Hot, Healthy Meals – $5,000

Camp Fire Gulf Wind, Inc

Children’s Home Society – After School and Summer Education – $2,000

Council on Aging of West Florida – Clean Water Kids – $2,000

Creative Learning Academy – Expanding Minds with the Power of Literacy – $1,000

Every Child a Reader dba ReadyKids! – Project Ready Book Distribution – $3,000

Feeding the Gulf Coast – Backpack Program: Weekend Meals for Children – $5,000

FoodRaising Friends – Replacing School Meals – $3,000

Gulf Coast Kids House – Reducing Abusive Head Trauma through Education – $2,000

Health and Hope Clinic – Access to Care – $5,000

Institute for Human and Machine Cognition – Free hands-on STEM: Science Saturdays – $1,500

Jim Allen Elementary School – Ready to Read! – $2,500

Junior League of Pensacola – Child Wellness Program – $1,500

Kingsfield Elementary – Ready to Read! – $3,000

Manna Food Bank – Healthy Kids Initiative – $4,000

Pace Center for Girls – Ready through Remediation – $1,495

Pensacola Children’s Chorus – Preparatory Choir – $1,000

Pensacola Little Theatre – Dramatically Healthy Kids – $1,750

Pensacola MESS Hall – Science in the Libraries – $1,300

Ronald McDonald House of Northwest Florida – Hope for Hurting Families – $5,000

The Global Corner – Let’s Visit Israel Activity Book – $2,600

The Salvation Army – Food for a Senior – $1,250

United Methodist Children’s Home – Milton Girls Group Home Meals – $1,000

University of West Florida Foundation – Community Garden Orchard Project – $5,000

Valerie’s House – Family Grief Support – $3,000

West Florida Historic Preservation – Land and Sea Wonders on the Gulf Coast – $5,000

Pictured top: Kingsfield Elementary received a reading grant from International Paper. Photo for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.