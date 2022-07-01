IP Awards Thousands In Grants To Local Nonprofits; Here’s How To Apply For The Next Round
July 1, 2022
The International Paper Pensacola Mill awarded thousands of dollars in foundation grants to local organizations last year, and a workshop is coming up for nonprofits and local government entities to learn how to apply for the next round in which $63,000 will be awarded.
A list of the 2021 grant recipients is below.
The workshop is scheduled for Thursday, July 14 at 10 a.m. and will focus on eligibility, criteria, and restrictions. Reservations to attend the workshop are required as a link for the virtual meeting will be distributed; however, attendance is not mandatory for eligibility.
The International Paper Foundation makes sustainable investments to address critical needs in the communities where its employees live and work.
“International Paper grants are an impactful way we continue to be a force of good in the community,” said Whitney Fike, communications manager. “These grants help organizations fund new projects and programs that support their critical mission and impact those in need.”
Signature Causes include:
- Education – Programs focused on helping children succeed via a comprehensive approach to education. Priority is given to literacy programs from birth through 3rd grade.
- Hunger – Programs dedicated to improving food security throughout our communities.
- Health & Wellness – Programs that promote healthy living habits.
- Disaster Relief – Programs that help communities prepare for and recover from natural disasters.
Funding also is available to address environmental initiatives (forests, water and air), employee involvement grants and other critical community needs.
Applicants must be a registered 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization or qualifying federal entity to apply for a grant. To be considered, organizations must have a program that addresses critical community needs and have measurable objectives to demonstrate impact. Applications will be accepted at www.ipgiving.com until August 7, 2022.
2021 International Paper Grant Recipients:
- Autism Pensacola – Kids for Camp Summer Learning Lab – $5,000
- Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northwest Florida – Feeding our Little Family – $2,000
- Boys & Girls Club of the Emerald Coast – Junior Novelist – $1,295
- Bright Bridge Ministries – Hot, Healthy Meals – $5,000
- Camp Fire Gulf Wind, Inc
- Children’s Home Society – After School and Summer Education – $2,000
- Council on Aging of West Florida – Clean Water Kids – $2,000
- Creative Learning Academy – Expanding Minds with the Power of Literacy – $1,000
- Every Child a Reader dba ReadyKids! – Project Ready Book Distribution – $3,000
- Feeding the Gulf Coast – Backpack Program: Weekend Meals for Children – $5,000
- FoodRaising Friends – Replacing School Meals – $3,000
- Gulf Coast Kids House – Reducing Abusive Head Trauma through Education – $2,000
- Health and Hope Clinic – Access to Care – $5,000
- Institute for Human and Machine Cognition – Free hands-on STEM: Science Saturdays – $1,500
- Jim Allen Elementary School – Ready to Read! – $2,500
- Junior League of Pensacola – Child Wellness Program – $1,500
- Kingsfield Elementary – Ready to Read! – $3,000
- Manna Food Bank – Healthy Kids Initiative – $4,000
- Pace Center for Girls – Ready through Remediation – $1,495
- Pensacola Children’s Chorus – Preparatory Choir – $1,000
- Pensacola Little Theatre – Dramatically Healthy Kids – $1,750
- Pensacola MESS Hall – Science in the Libraries – $1,300
- Ronald McDonald House of Northwest Florida – Hope for Hurting Families – $5,000
- The Global Corner – Let’s Visit Israel Activity Book – $2,600
- The Salvation Army – Food for a Senior – $1,250
- United Methodist Children’s Home – Milton Girls Group Home Meals – $1,000
- University of West Florida Foundation – Community Garden Orchard Project – $5,000
- Valerie’s House – Family Grief Support – $3,000
- West Florida Historic Preservation – Land and Sea Wonders on the Gulf Coast – $5,000
Pictured top: Kingsfield Elementary received a reading grant from International Paper. Photo for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.
