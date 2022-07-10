Escambia Extension Names New Agriculture Agent

July 10, 2022

Madelyn Godwin has been named the new Escambia Extension agriculture agent.

Godwin grew up on her family farm in Jayand has been involved in agriculture since birth.Her passion for agriculture flourished even more once she joined the FFA in middle school.

She graduated from the University of Florida in 2021 with a bachelor’s degree in natural resource conservation and a minor in entomology.

Godwin worked at the University of Florida West Florida Research and Education Center in Jay for the past three years.

