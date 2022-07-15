I-10 Westbound In Pensacola Closed By Wrecks Involving Around 20 Vehicles

July 15, 2022

I-10 westbound in Pensacola was closed Friday afternoon by multiple wrecks involving an estimated 20 or more vehicles.

A crash involving a semi-truck occurred on I-10 westbound near the Palafox Street overpass and was following by several other wrecks.

Preliminary information indicated there were only about two injuries that were not life threatening.

At 6 p.m., I-10 westbound was a parking lot back to near Davis Highway as a result. I-10 eastbound was also slowed from the crash site back past the Highway 29 overpass.

  1. Bill T on July 15th, 2022 7:29 pm

    It’s always something in the area with wrecks!!! A lot of this probably could have been avoided if people would (1) put that cell phone down and pay attention to the road (2) slow down especially when it’s raining most people around here can’t drive in sunny dry weather (3)be respectful of other drivers even if they don’t respect you because it’s the safest thing to do to save your butt!!!!





