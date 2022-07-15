I-10 Westbound In Pensacola Closed By Wrecks Involving Around 20 Vehicles

I-10 westbound in Pensacola was closed Friday afternoon by multiple wrecks involving an estimated 20 or more vehicles.

A crash involving a semi-truck occurred on I-10 westbound near the Palafox Street overpass and was following by several other wrecks.

Preliminary information indicated there were only about two injuries that were not life threatening.

At 6 p.m., I-10 westbound was a parking lot back to near Davis Highway as a result. I-10 eastbound was also slowed from the crash site back past the Highway 29 overpass.