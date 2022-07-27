Highway 29 Lane Closures Planned For Wednesday, Thursday

Drivers will encounter alternating lane closures on Highway 29 (Pensacola Boulevard) from Brent Lane to north of I-10 from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. Wednesday, July 27 and Thursday, July 28 for paving operations. The lane closures will allow crews to mill and resurface the roadway, according to the Florida Department of Transportation.

All activities are weather dependent and may be delayed or rescheduled in the event of inclement weather.