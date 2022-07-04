Here Are Today’s Fireworks Shows In The North Escambia Area

Happy Independence Day! Here a schedule of the public fireworks shows in the North Escambia area today:

Sertoma’s 4th of July Fireworks show and celebration will begin at 4:30 p.m. with live music and food trucks in Seville Square. Bring your blankets and lawn chairs for a fireworks show over the bay beginning at 9 p.m. The fireworks show will be synchronized to music on Cat Country 98.7. (You’ll need an actual radio for correct timing. Any app will be delayed by several seconds.)

Symphony Sparks & Stars is free at Blue Wahoos Stadium. Gates open at 6 p.m. The show begins at 7:30 p.m. in Hunter Amphitheater and will be live streamed on the stadium video board. The Sertoma fireworks show will begin at 9 p.m. Concessions available (no outside food). Bring a blanket.

Pensacola Beach Fireworks at 8:30 p.m. along the boardwalk on the sound side.

July 4th Riverfest on Willing Street from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. in historic downtown Milton. This family-friendly event features the Firecracker Motorcycle Show, a car show, food vendors, retail vendors, a children’s activity area, live entertainment, and the Great Milltown Duck Race. The night will end with a fireworks display over the Blackwater River at dark.

Wind Creek Atmore fireworks begin at 9 p.m. Watch from the amphitheater or the surrounding area.

Note: There will be no fireworks show in Jay this year as Bray-Hendricks park closed July 1 for renovations and upgrades.