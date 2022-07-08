Franklin Eugene Dortch

Franklin Eugene Dortch, age 84, of Davisville, FL passed away on July 7, 2022 at his residence. He was born on April 18, 1938 in Bratt, FL to Franklin and Medie Sarah Sheffield Dortch. He was a service manager for forty years with Blossman Gas, Inc. and a professional musician. He is preceded in death by his wife, Frances Wilson Dortch and eighteen siblings.

He is survived by his son, Paul E. (Carolyn) Dortch of Poarch, AL; his daughters: Marliss Dortch of Davisville, FL, Cathryn Dortch (Jimmy) Reynolds of Oak Grove, FL, Charlotte Dortch (Doug) Purvis of Robinsonville, AL and Shannon Dortch (Michael) Doremus of Bratt, FL; ten grandchildren which includes SGT Logan Doremus in the United States Marine Corps and many great grandchildren including PFC Austin Greenwood in the United States Army.

Graveside services will be held Saturday, July 9, 2022 at 10:30 a.m. at Godwin Cemetery in Bratt, FL with Dr. Tim Tew officiating. Interment will follow at Godwin Cemetery. Active pallbearers will be Matthew Reynolds, Aaron Purvis, Randall Rolin, Nathan Dortch, Luke Moye, Ben Moye and Brodie Rolin.

Honorary pallbearers will be Mike Helton, Rodney Helton, Bryan Fayard and Thomas Miller.