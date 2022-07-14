Former Santa Rosa Sheriff Lieutenant Pleads Guilty To State And Federal Charges

A former Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office lieutenant pleaded guilty to multiple federal and state felony charges this week.

Scott P. Haines, 50, pleaded guilty in federal court to making material false statements to the FBI during the course of its investigation. In state court, Haines pleaded guilty to the unauthorized access or use of a computer system or network in relation to law enforcement systems.

In federal court, Haines admitted that he became personally involved in the real property management and finances of an elderly woman in Santa Rosa County and deposited rental payments from tenants of the elderly woman into his own bank account without authority to do so. When confronted by the FBI and the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, Haines made material false statements regarding his involvement with the rental properties, the depositing of rental payments into his personal account, and his knowledge and involvement.

In state court, Haines admitted to his personal misuse of the National Crime Information Center database utilized by law enforcement officers and analysts for official purposes.

Haines will be sentenced in federal court on October 17 before District Judge M. Casey Rodgers. Haines faces up to five years’ federal imprisonment and a $250,000 fine. He will also pay over $45,000 in investigative and prosecutive costs and relinquish his criminal justice certifications pursuant to the state prosecution.

Haines was demoted from captain to lieutenant following a 2020 sexual harassment investigation. He retired last year after an internal affairs investigation.

Photo: Santa Rosa Sheriff’s Office. Under Florida law, Haines’ mugshot was exempt from release.