Florida Gas Prices Continue Decline, AAA Says

Florida gas prices dropped another 15 cents last week. The state average is now on a five-week streak of declines, falling a total of 62 cents per gallon.

Sunday, the average price for gasoline across the state was $4.27 per gallon. This time last year, the price was $3 a gallon.

The average price per gallon in Escambia County was $4.20. In North Escambia, a low of $4.21 could be found Sunday night on Highway 29 in Cantonment, while multiple Pensacola stations were below $4, including $3.61 at a warehouse club.

“Drivers are likely relieved to get a break from record-high prices, and prices could get even cheaper this week,” Jenkins continued. “However, it’s important to remember that the market remains extremely volatile, and prices have the potential to bounce back. That particularly applies to hurricane season. If a major storm makes landfall along the gulf coast, impacting operations at refineries in Texas, Louisiana, or Mississippi, prices could spike, due to concerns about fuel supplies.”