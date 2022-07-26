Five Escambia Volunteer Firefighters Earn State Certification

Five Escambia County volunteer firefighters recently earned their certification.

The five volunteers — Christianna Barry, Jeff Carden, Chris Knezienski, Nate Montgomery and Anna Niedermeyer — completed 206 hours of training through online courses and practical evolutions.

“I want to welcome these men and women to the ECFR family and thank them for their willingness to serve their communities and dedication to complete many hours of training to attain their certifications,” said Escambia County Fire Rescue Deputy Fire Chief Paul Williams. “We hope they will spend many years with ECFR and continue their training throughout their time with us.”

The five also completed the following training:

Mental Health/PTSD Training

Cancer Prevention Training

FL-130 Wildland Firefighter Training

FL-180 Human Factors in Wildland Fire Service

FL-190 Introduction to Wildland Fire Behavior

ICS-100 Introduction to Incident Command System

ICS-700 Introduction to National Incident Management System

Traffic Incident Management

Structural Collapse Awareness

Emergency Medical Responder

Pictured above: (L-R_ Nate Montgomery, Jeff Carden, Chris Knezienski, Anna Niedermeyer and Christianna Barry. Pictured below: The ECFR volunteers training in Ocala. Photo for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.