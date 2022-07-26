Five Escambia Volunteer Firefighters Earn State Certification
July 26, 2022
Five Escambia County volunteer firefighters recently earned their certification.
The five volunteers — Christianna Barry, Jeff Carden, Chris Knezienski, Nate Montgomery and Anna Niedermeyer — completed 206 hours of training through online courses and practical evolutions.
“I want to welcome these men and women to the ECFR family and thank them for their willingness to serve their communities and dedication to complete many hours of training to attain their certifications,” said Escambia County Fire Rescue Deputy Fire Chief Paul Williams. “We hope they will spend many years with ECFR and continue their training throughout their time with us.”
The five also completed the following training:
- Mental Health/PTSD Training
- Cancer Prevention Training
- FL-130 Wildland Firefighter Training
- FL-180 Human Factors in Wildland Fire Service
- FL-190 Introduction to Wildland Fire Behavior
- ICS-100 Introduction to Incident Command System
- ICS-700 Introduction to National Incident Management System
- Traffic Incident Management
- Structural Collapse Awareness
- Emergency Medical Responder
Pictured above: (L-R_ Nate Montgomery, Jeff Carden, Chris Knezienski, Anna Niedermeyer and Christianna Barry. Pictured below: The ECFR volunteers training in Ocala. Photo for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.
