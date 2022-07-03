Fireworks Sales Brisk At Stand Near State Line

Business has been brisk this year at an Alabama roadside fireworks store on Highway 31 west of Atmore, less than a mile north of Florida line.

Just three years ago, it was illegal to set off many types of fireworks in Florida. But Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a new law that allows consumer fireworks of most any kind to be used on July 4, December 31 and January 1. Not just the sparklers, noisemakers and the like Floridians had been restricted to for years, but real fireworks that explode or shoot into the sky.

“Class ‘C’ consumer fireworks are legal for the Fourth,” Fireworks Distributors owner Greg Odom said. “That means anything in the store is legal in Florida for the Fourth of July.”

The law signed by DeSantis does not supersede any local regulations governing fireworks.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.



