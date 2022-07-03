Fireworks Sales Brisk At Stand Near State Line

July 3, 2022

Business has been brisk this year at an Alabama roadside fireworks store on Highway 31 west of Atmore, less than a mile north of Florida line.

Just three years ago, it was illegal to set off many types of fireworks in Florida. But Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a new law that allows consumer fireworks of most any kind to be used on July 4, December 31 and January 1. Not just the sparklers, noisemakers and the like Floridians had been restricted to for years, but real fireworks that explode or shoot into the sky.

“Class ‘C’ consumer fireworks are legal for the Fourth,” Fireworks Distributors owner Greg Odom said. “That means anything in the store is legal in Florida for the Fourth of July.”

The law signed by DeSantis does not supersede any local regulations governing fireworks.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.


Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 