FDOH-Escambia Monitoring Nationwide Monkeypox Outbreak, But Individual Risk Remains Low

The Florida Department of Health in Escambia County says they are monitoring the nationwide monkeypox outbreak, with cases in at least 43 states and Washington, D.C.

To date, there have been no monkeypox-related deaths outside of endemic countries.

“The risk of monkeypox to the general population remains low.,” FDOH-Escambia said Monday evening.

In the event of a monkeypox case, FDOH- Escambia will conduct epidemiological investigations to notify possible exposures and offer potential post-exposure prophylaxis. FDOH- Escambia will offer the monkeypox vaccine to high-risk groups as doses become available from the federal government.

Human-to-human transmission generally requires prolonged, face-to-face contact, direct contact with lesion materials, or indirect contact with lesion materials through contaminated items, such as contaminated clothing. Therefore, the risk of exposure remains low.