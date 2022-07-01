FDC Closing Pensacola Release Center, A Satellite Facility Of Century Prison

The Florida Department of Corrections is closing the Pensacola Community Release Center (CRC), a satellite facility of the Century Correctional Institution.

The Pensacola CRC on North L Street, commonly known as a work release center, will close in the coming weeks because Escambia County, which owns the building, is not renewing the state’s lease when it expires on July 25.

A letter from CCI Warden Kelly Watkins is being delivered to area employers that employee work release inmates. It says the Department of Corrections will begin the process of relocating offenders between July 12 and July 14

“I would like to extend my sincerest appreciation and gratitude to our direct contribution to our Agency’s Mission of “Inspiring success by transforming one life at a time” by offering valued employment services to assist in a successful transition into society,” Watkins Road.

The letter stated there are currently no plans to open another work release center in the area at this time.

“I understand that this will put a significant strain on your businesses, and it would have been avoided if possible.

Escambia County is nor renewing the lease because the county will use the building to house inmates while repairs are made on the old county jail.

NorthEscambia.com file photo, click to enlarge.