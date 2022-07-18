Escambia School Board Divided On Potential Property Tax Increase

The Escambia County School Board currently stands divided on a potential property tax increase.

The taxable property value in Escambia County is $27.5 billion dollars, according to the district, up $4.3 billion over the current tax year due to increases in real estate values and new construction.

It’s estimated that the projects that can be funded by the property tax revenue will cost $29.6 million.

Keeping the 2023 millage rate at 2022’s 1.214 mils would generate $32 million and put over $2 million into reserves. The district has the option of upping the millage rate to 1.5, which would mean $39.6 million in funding.

But keeping the millage rate the same for the upcoming year would technically be a tax increase. A lower rolled-back rate is the tax rate that would generate the same amount of property tax revenue as approved for the prior year. A millage rate higher than the rolled-back rate is defined by the state of Florida as a tax increase. The district won’t know the rollback rate until later this week.

“You know me. I would go with 1.5 mils if I could, but I know I don’t have any support there,” board member Patty Hightower said. The 1.5 mils rate would be the highest tax increase allowed by law. She said the district needs the revenue after overspending by $3 million last year.

“We’ve got to make sure we have the funds to cover those inflation costs,” Hightower said, citing a 9.1% inflation rate the district faces on purchases.

“People out there are suffering through the same inflation that we’ve got going on,” board chairman Kevin Adams replied. “There is no way that I’m going to support a tax increase on the citizens of Escambia County. It’s not happening with me. Now the rest of my board members, if they want to join that party, it’s up to you.”

Adams said he would support the rolled-back rate and adjust the budget accordingly. He said the citizens of Escambia County will not support a property tax increase, especially after the school district has seen an increase in sales tax revenue and federal dollars.

“I will support the 1.214,” District 5 board member Bill Slayton said, later adding that he would vote for the rate necessary to maintain the same level of funding.

“I am not going to support a tax increase either,” Paul Fetsko said. I agree we’ve got the revenue coming from half cents sales tax.”

Adams, as the chairperson running a recent board workshop meeting, turned to member Dr. Laura Edler and asked for her opinion as the deciding vote.

“I could get sick that day,” Edler quipped.

Pictured top: Escambia County School Board Chairperson Kevin Adams explains that he will not support a tax increase. Pictured inset: Board member Patty Hightower. Images for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.