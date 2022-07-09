Escambia Honors Firefighter And Paramedic Bill Halfacre As He Retires After 41 Years

This week, Escambia County Fire Rescue honored Willis “Bill” Halfacre as he retired with 41 years of dedicated service as a firefighter and paramedic.

“Well, I made it,” Halfacre said during the ceremony. “I appreciate everyone for being here today, and I am so thankful to Escambia County for everything they have done for me. They will always be remembered.”

Halfacre began his fire service career as a volunteer firefighter with Ensley Volunteer Fire Department in January 1981. In 1989, Halfacre went to work part-time with Escambia County EMS as an EMT and eventually become a paramedic in May 1994.

He joined ECFR full-time in January 2000. Throughout his career, FF Halfacre received his HAZMAT certification, Fire Officer II certification, live fire training Instructor certification, pump operator certification and his AAS degree in fire science from Pensacola State College.

Family, friends, colleagues, local elected officials, local law enforcement and fire partners from nearby communities gathered to honor Halfacre. Escambia County District 4 Commissioner Robert Bender presented him with an official proclamation from the board thanking him for his service, and he also received a certificate of recognition from the office of Rep. Michelle Salzman.

Halfacre has been married to his wife Cassandra since 2005.