Escambia County Unemployment Rate Jumps By More Than Half A Point

Escambia County unemployment increased at more than half a point last month, according to newly released data from the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity.

The unemployment rate in Escambia County was 3.1% in June, up from 2.5% in May. That represented 4,655 people out of work out of a county workforce of 151,392. One year ago, Escambia County’s unemployment rate was 5.2%, or 7,506 people.

Governor Ron DeSantis announced that the Pensacola area’s private sector employment increased by 5.5 percent over the year, representing 8,800 jobs gained. The Pensacola area labor force increased by 9,773 jobs, a 4.2 percent increase over the year

The industries gaining the most jobs over the year were professional and business services (+2,200 jobs), and trade, transportation, and utilities (+2,000 jobs).

Florida’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 2.8 percent in June 2022, down 0.1 percentage point from the revised May rate. . The U.S. unemployment rate was 3.6 percent in June.