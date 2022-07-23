Escambia County Triple Shooting Suspect Wanted

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man wanted in a triple shooting. And deputies say he should be considered armed and dangerous.

Traekese Devon Calhoun., 19, is wanted on three counts of attempted homicide in connection with a shooting May 4 on Besma Drive.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (850) 433-STOP or the ECSO at (850) 436-9620.

Two other people have already been charged in the shooting.

Jayshawn Jackson, 18, was charged in May with three counts of attempted homicide, possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, carrying a concealed firearm and other charges. Adrianna Jackson, 19, was charged in early July with three counts of principal to attempted homicide.