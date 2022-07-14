Escambia Man Convicted Of Aggravated Manslaughter For Death Of 8-Month Old

An Escambia County man was convicted Wednesday for the September 2019 death of his infant son.

Courtland Ahmad Freeman, 32, was found guilty of aggravated manslaughter of a child. He is set to be sentenced on September 8.

Freemen was taking care of his 8-month old child at a home on Hillcrest Avenue when Escambia County EMS was called for a child in distress that had stopped breathing.

The child was transported to Sacred Heart Hospital where he passed away six days later. An autopsy found the child’s skull was fractured in five places and he had severe retinal hemorrhaging.