Ernest Ward Cheerleaders Hold Camp; Six Selected As UCA All Americans

July 28, 2022

The Ernest Ward Middle School cheerleaders recently held their UCA Cheer Champ.

Six EWMS cheerleaders were selected for the UCA All American team and will travel to perform in the Disney Thanksgiving Day Parade. They are Morgan Driver, Valeria Franco, Addison Parsons, Makayla Playto , Lacie Kittrell and Meeyah Lassitter.

Pictured above: Ernest Ward Middle School UCA All American cheerleaders (L-R) Morgan Driver, Valeria Franco, Addison Parsons, Makayla Playto , Lacie Kittrell and Meeyah Lassitter. Pictured below: The Ernest Ward Middle School cheerleaders with UCA staff. Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE, Sports, TOP sports 

 