Ernest Ward Cheerleaders Hold Camp; Six Selected As UCA All Americans

The Ernest Ward Middle School cheerleaders recently held their UCA Cheer Champ.

Six EWMS cheerleaders were selected for the UCA All American team and will travel to perform in the Disney Thanksgiving Day Parade. They are Morgan Driver, Valeria Franco, Addison Parsons, Makayla Playto , Lacie Kittrell and Meeyah Lassitter.

Pictured above: Ernest Ward Middle School UCA All American cheerleaders (L-R) Morgan Driver, Valeria Franco, Addison Parsons, Makayla Playto , Lacie Kittrell and Meeyah Lassitter. Pictured below: The Ernest Ward Middle School cheerleaders with UCA staff. Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.