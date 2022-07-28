Election Workers Needed For Century, Barrineau Park and Walnut Hill

Election workers are needed in Century, Barrineau Park and Walnut Hill, according to the Escambia County Supervisor of Elections Office.

“You must be a registered voter, submit a completed application and complete the required training, said Deputy Supervisor of Elections Sonya Daniel. “The first phase of the training is done online in approximately 90 minutes. There is an in-person training scheduled for August 5 in Molino. Then you can be assigned to work the August 23 and November 8 elections.”

For an application and more information, click or tap here.