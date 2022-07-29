ECUA Recycling Center Reopening Delayed As They Await Repair Parts

The ECUA Materials Recycling Facility (MRF) will remain closed a bit longer than expected following the failure of an essential piece of equipment in June.

ECUA received an update this week from the supplier providing the two conveyor belts needed to return the processing lines to service.The revised shipping date is August 22, approximately two weeks later than originally scheduled. Allowing for shipping from the west coast and installation time, ECUA now expects to restart the recycling facility on September 9.

ECUA is continuing to use the downtime for important maintenance that generally requires a facility shutdown on other equipment.

The second of two aging conveyor belts was slated for replacement in this fiscal year. The ECUA Board approved the $82,000 purchase of two new replacement belts at its February 2022 meeting.

ECUA is continuing normal recycling collections in the meantime.

“We urge our customers to keep in a positive recycling habit during this interruption in the recycling program,” Public Information Office Nathalie Bowers said.

