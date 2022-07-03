ECSO Seeks Missing, Endangers Girl, Age 7, Who May Be With Her Father

July 3, 2022

UPDATE: The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office said late Saturday night that Tonisha Knight has been safely located.

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing and endangered child last seen on Wednesday, June 29.

Tonisha Knight, 7, was last seen in the 6900 block of Pensacola Boulevard, the ECSO said in information released Saturday night. There was no known clothing description.

Deputies said Tonisha may be in the company of her father, 56-year old Leslie Toney Knight.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under Archive 

 