ECSO Seeks Missing, Endangers Girl, Age 7, Who May Be With Her Father

UPDATE: The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office said late Saturday night that Tonisha Knight has been safely located.

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing and endangered child last seen on Wednesday, June 29.

Tonisha Knight, 7, was last seen in the 6900 block of Pensacola Boulevard, the ECSO said in information released Saturday night. There was no known clothing description.

Deputies said Tonisha may be in the company of her father, 56-year old Leslie Toney Knight.