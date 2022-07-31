ECFR Responds To Reported Structure Fire In Cantonment

Escambia County Fire Rescue responded to a report of structure fire Saturday evening in Cantonment.

They arrived at the home in the 700 block of Robinson Street to find a small trash fire against or near an outside wall about 6:40 p.m. The fire was quickly extinguished without spreading to the interior of the home.

The Cantonment, Ensley, Molino, McDavid, Beulah and Bellview stations of Escambia Fire Rescue were dispatched to the fire, but most units were quickly canceled after the first fire truck arrived on scene.

NorthEscambia.com file photo.