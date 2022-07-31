ECFR Responds To Reported Structure Fire In Cantonment

July 31, 2022

Escambia County Fire Rescue responded to a report of structure fire Saturday evening in Cantonment.

They arrived at the home in the 700 block of Robinson Street to find a small trash fire against or near an outside wall about 6:40 p.m. The fire was quickly extinguished without spreading to the interior of the home.

The Cantonment, Ensley, Molino, McDavid, Beulah and Bellview stations of Escambia Fire Rescue were dispatched to the fire, but most units were quickly canceled after the first fire truck arrived on scene.

NorthEscambia.com file photo.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 