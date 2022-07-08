Tate High Guidance Counselor Ashley Turner Flies With The Blue Angels

July 8, 2022

Tate High School guidance counselor Ashley Turner had a chance to fly with the Blue Angels on Thursday.

“It was like an out of body experience; it really was,” Turner said. “He did start easy and once you do two G’s and you do three and four, and you start building your confidence. I couldn’t believe I didn’t feel bad. It was a once in a lifetime experience for sure. I’ll treasure it forever.”

Turner pulled a high of 7.4 G’s during the flight, and she did black out for a moment.

Pictured: Tate High School guidance counselor Ashley Turner flew with the Blue Angels on Thursday. Photos by WEAR 3 and NewsRadio 1620 (with framed photo below) for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

