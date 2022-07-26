Driver Crashes Into Highway 97 Cotton Field

No one was found around a vehicle that rolled over into a cotton field Tuesday afternoon south of Walnut Hill.

The vehicle was apparently southbound about a half mile south of Tungoil Road when the driver lost control, crossed a ditch and ran into the cotton field. The vehicle then became airborne and overturned, coming to rest upright about 40 feet into the field.

There was no one around the vehicle when first responders arrived on scene, and volunteers searched the field for a possible victim.

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating. The Walnut Hill Station of Escambia County Fire Rescue and Escambia County EMS also responded.

