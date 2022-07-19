Downed Tree Limb Sparks Electrical Fire At Molino Home

A downed tree limb sparked a reported electrical fire Tuesday morning at Molino home.

A large oak limb brought down a power line at home on Molino Road and caused it to overheat at the outside electrical panel.

Escambia Fire Rescue responded and quickly brought the situation under control. There were no reports of injuries.

The Molino, Cantonment, Century, Walnut Hill, Ensley and Bellview stations of Escambia County Fire Rescue were initially dispatched, with many of those units canceled prior to arrival.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.