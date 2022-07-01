Developer Proposes 400 Single Family Homes In ‘Mathison Subdivision’ Near Molino

July 1, 2022

Development applications have been filed  that could mean 400 single family homes in a new subdivision off Mathison Road near Molino.

The “Mathison Subdivision” is proposed just southwest of the current end of Mathison Road in addition to north of Mathison Road.

As a three-phase project, a total of 400 single family homes would be constructed on two parcels totaling 133.7 acres.  A portion of the project is partially wooded and has been cleared by a previous developer, according to the application.

The property is owned by Fred Hemmer and Exit 3 Investments of St. Petersburg.

The project is in the staff internal review process before the Escambia Development Review Committee and has not been set for a public meeting. Multiple additional steps in the review and permitting process would be required before any construction could begin, and the developer could choose to never build the project.

NorthEscambia.com graphic, click to enlarge.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 