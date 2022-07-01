Developer Proposes 400 Single Family Homes In ‘Mathison Subdivision’ Near Molino

Development applications have been filed that could mean 400 single family homes in a new subdivision off Mathison Road near Molino.

The “Mathison Subdivision” is proposed just southwest of the current end of Mathison Road in addition to north of Mathison Road.

As a three-phase project, a total of 400 single family homes would be constructed on two parcels totaling 133.7 acres. A portion of the project is partially wooded and has been cleared by a previous developer, according to the application.

The property is owned by Fred Hemmer and Exit 3 Investments of St. Petersburg.

The project is in the staff internal review process before the Escambia Development Review Committee and has not been set for a public meeting. Multiple additional steps in the review and permitting process would be required before any construction could begin, and the developer could choose to never build the project.

NorthEscambia.com graphic, click to enlarge.