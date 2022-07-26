Construction Begins On New Navy Federal Recreation Center

July 26, 2022

Site work is underway on the new Navy Federal Recreation Center just west of the credit union’s campus on Nine Mile Road.

“I am thrilled to see this work underway,” said Kara Cardona, executive vice president of Navy Federal’s Greater Pensacola Operations. “As we continue to welcome back our team members to campus, this recreation facility will play an important role in giving our teams a place to connect and enjoy those moments that matter. We also see this supporting our organization’s focus of employee wellness.”

The Navy Federal Recreation Center will feature a wide variety of ways for people to enjoy the outdoors. The design includes: walking trails, recreation fields, basketball court, a volleyball court, yoga space, a pavilion and some open spaces. The project will also allow the credit union to add parking spaces.

Escambia County Board of County Commissioners agreed to sell the land, which had been acquired to facilitate quality of life improvements, amenities and job growth, to Navy Federal in 2019. In return for the ability to purchase 98 acres adjoining its campus, Navy Federal committed to the creation of 300 new jobs, which was fulfilled in 2021, and also agreed to providing some public access to the recreation area when not in use by the credit union.

“We are on pace to complete the project by the middle of next year, said Kelly Osburn, facilities manager at Navy Federal. “Amenities, including walking trails and open spaces, would be available to the public during the park’s operating hours. Other features, ranging from the pavilion and ball fields, may be reservable by the public when not in use by the credit union, similar to how Escambia County manages reservable recreation and outdoor space.”

“The Navy Federal Recreation Center will be the perfect complement to the $1 billion investment we’ve made in our Pensacola campus. We feel the community will really benefit from the amenities they’ll be able to enjoy once the park opens next year,” Cardona said.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 