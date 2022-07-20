Community Service Providers Meet In Century

July 20, 2022

Agencies and groups that offer community services in Century held a meeting of the minds Tuesday afternoon.

Opening Doors Northwest Florida facilitated the gathering that included 25 people in person with another 42 taking part virtually.

The groups discussed the services offered, and needed, in the Century area.

Participating groups included Pensacola Habitat for Humanity, CDAC Behavioral Healthcare, Community Action Program, Century Area Chamber of Commerce, Legal Services of North Florida and many others.

Photos for NorthEscabia.com, click to enlarge.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 