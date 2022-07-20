Community Service Providers Meet In Century

Agencies and groups that offer community services in Century held a meeting of the minds Tuesday afternoon.

Opening Doors Northwest Florida facilitated the gathering that included 25 people in person with another 42 taking part virtually.

The groups discussed the services offered, and needed, in the Century area.

Participating groups included Pensacola Habitat for Humanity, CDAC Behavioral Healthcare, Community Action Program, Century Area Chamber of Commerce, Legal Services of North Florida and many others.

