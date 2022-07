Cantonment Rotary Club Swears In New Officers

Cantonment Rotary recently held a Change of Command ceremony. The new club president is Tony Lee (pictured bottom) and Dustin Vaughn was pinned as president elect (pictured first below). The new officers and board members were sworn in (pictured above) by Cantonment Rotary member Deb Held, who is also the district area governor. Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.