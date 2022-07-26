Christmas In July Toy Giveaway Saturday In Walnut Hill

July 26, 2022

A Christmas in July Toy Giveaway will be held Saturday, July 30 from 9-11 a.m. at the Walnut Hill Community Center.

The event is for children ages 2-17 in the Walnut Hill area, and pre-registration is required. Text the name of the responsible adult, the number of boys or girls  and their ages to (850) 501-8217.

Children must be present and accompanied by a parent for this youth and family community outreach.

The toy giveaway is sponsored by Youth and Family Community Outreach, Good 360, Toys for Tots, and Renovot.

Pictured: The 2021 Christmas in July event at the Walnut Hill Community Center. NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE 

 