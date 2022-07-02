Century Celebrates The Fourth With Fireworks, Food Trucks (With Photo Gallery)
July 2, 2022
Fireworks lit up the night Friday with an early Fourth of July celebration in Century.
Hundreds of people gathered in Showalter Park, Anthony Pleasant Park and the surrounding neighborhoods Friday night. Several food trucks offered everything from po’boys to loaded fries and ice cream, while vendors offered their wares before fireworks lit up the night.
For a NorthEscambia.com photo gallery, click or tap here.
NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.
A great night! Great fireworks and great food trucks! (We don’t get food trucks much in Century…)
And these photos are just amazing. I tried to take photos with my phone and they did not turn out anything like these. How did you do them?